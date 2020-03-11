ANGOLA — Enterprise Pointe, a housing development project by Keller Development and Brightpoint on South Wayne Street, received primary and secondary plat approval from the Angola Plan Commission on Monday.
The project, which has been in the works since at least June 2018, includes developing a co-working space and apartments for artists and entrepreneurs on the property owned by the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. at 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, which is the current address of the Enterprise Center.
That facility, said Angola’s Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes, will stay as-is.
Other buildings on the property, however, will be removed to make way for the co-working space and apartments.
One lot of the property will be a common space owned and operated by the SCEDC. A third lot of the property will be the 6,000-square-foot co-working space and the apartment building.
“It’s amazing how many times we’re approached to see if we have co-working space available,” Likes said.
The co-working facility will be operated by the SCEDC and will be a single-story building including office space and entrepreneur space. The idea is for the shared space to attract creative developers, designers, artisans, inventors, engineers and professionals alike.
The apartment building will be three stories and 21,785-square-feet. Each unit is two bedrooms, targeted for artists and entrepreneurs.
On June 11, 2018, the Angola Common Council received the favorable recommendation from the plan commission to rezone the property to a planned development district. The preliminary development plan was also approved at that time.
The city provided a 10-year tax abatement to the SCEDC for the project toward a competitive Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority grant on June 18. 2018.
Zoning maps were approved and amended to add the planned development district zoning designation on July 16, 2018.
In November, the state through the IHCDA awarded $780,000 in tax credits.
In February, the Enterprise Center was recommended by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority to receive Regional Cities funding for the co-working facility of this housing project and partnership, receiving $100,000.
The project and development, according to a staff report prepared by Likes, are at an estimated $8.6 million.
“The only new development in the past 10 or more years has been Dunham’s renovations and the SCEDC purchase of the old factory facility within the city limits,” Likes said.
Dawn Gallaway of Keller Development said the current project timeline is to close on the last of the funding by May 1, when demolition will then begin.
May and June will be the demolition phase. Utilities and foundations will be following and the goal is to be complete and renting units by Aug. 2021.
To assure neighbors in the audience that asked, Gallaway said demolition will not begin each day before 7 a.m.
