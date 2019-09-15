GARRETT —With nicknames like the Artful Dodger, Teflon Don, Marvelous Marvin and Sassy Kathy, these fighters sound a bit like superheroes. Instead they are rock stars in their own right, fighting back against various stages of Parkinson’s Disease through the Rock Steady Boxing program.
Rock Steady’s high intensity, noncontact exercises include stretches for stiffness, footwork for balance, punching to steady tremors and shouting to counter soft-voice symptoms. The program was developed in Indianapolis in 2006 with a mission to empower people with Parkinson’s Disease to fight back. The Angola YMCA, Lutheran Life Villages and Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne, Betz Nursing Home in Auburn offer Rock Steady, and beginning Oct. 1, classes will meet at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio
Dave Walker, a longtime member of the Garrett Boxing Club and a member of its 1970s Golden Gloves boxing teams, leads the Garrett affiliate. After continuing to work out for more than four decades in hopes of finding another match in the ring, he has since found the title of coach to some 15 survivors for the best of victories. The Garrett program began a little more than a year ago with about a half-dozen participants.
Rock Steady Boxing is scientifically proven to reduce and delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. In preparation for the program. Walker attended hours of training, practice and testing in Indianapolis to become a certified RSB coach. His wife, Valeska, is working toward certification to be a coach, as well.
While there are about half a dozen affiliates in northeast Indiana, Walker describes the Garrett group as “one big Rock Steady Boxing family.”
Each group is unique, but Garrett is the only group without a corporate sponsor. A not-for-profit, they are working out of a downtown space. A generous Garrett businessman has donated the use of the building for two years.
The Garrett group meets three times a week for 90-minute sessions, but attendance is determined on an individual basis. Coaches pair off each boxer with another boxer who will help them learn the fundamentals, including how to put on boxing gloves. Boxers who cannot keep up or become frustrated at not performing at the same level and others are offered modified and alternative training methods to help focus on specific challenges or symptoms.
As in boxing, each participant must bring a “corner person” to make sure the participant’s blood pressure doesn’t elevate too high and the participant stays hydrated, doesn’t get overly tired or fall.
“We depend so much on our corner people and volunteers,” Valeska Walker said. “They know who may have balance problems and seamlessly step in to spot them when we are doing an exercise. “
Although the degenerative disease has no cure, the intense exercise of the Rock Steady Boxing program has been scientifically proven to delay and even reduce symptoms such as muscle rigidity, tremors and changes in speech and gait. People attending class shout out chants like a drill sergeant in order to strengthen their voices and swallowing functions that deteriorate with the disease.
Dave Walker points to a photo wall of participants, a rogues gallery of sorts, showing all of the boxers in the group. Most are at the session Wednesday morning.
“We have many who are show-offs, who are justifiably proud off the progress they have made,” Valeska Walker said.
Laurie Helgesen of Albion began coming to RSB in November of 2018. Her nickname of Thumper is derived from her first symptom of the disease, in which she tapped her foot all the time.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 9 1/2 years ago and learned about the program in Garrett through the Parkview Noble Parkinson’s support group.
“I’ve noticed more upper body strength, and just the movability,” she said.
Helgesen also shared the joy of watching others improve, specifically one woman who once used a wheelchair, who arrived without it a few weeks later.
Corner person Beverly Gerber watches her husband, Dennis “The Menace” Gerber, 80, spar with another member. After a few minute’s rest, he is up and ready for the next drill.
“Whenever he gets down, coming to the sessions brings him back up,” she said.
Becky “Beck” Liechty of Big Turkey Lake was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in February. For the past four months, she has been punching back two to three times a week at RSB.
Not only has she lost several inches, but she also gained strength through the program.
Sonia Rahe of Auburn is the corner person for her husband, “The Artful Dodger” Rahe, 86. He has participated for the past eight months.
“He would become tired, but through the classes has found new energy,” said Sonia. “He’s tired when he gets home, but it is because of the workout.” They also come three times a week when they are able.
“I think it is just an exercise he probably wouldn’t be doing otherwise,” she said. “It’s a nice group of people, everybody gets along,” she added as she pulled the red boxing gloves on his hands for the next workout.
Many members met on the previous “off” day for a picnic at one member’s home.
Valeska Walker shared that member Tina Bowen recently traveled to Germany to visit her son.
“I just want you guys to know, without this program, I don’t feel I would have been able to make this trip,” Bowen told Valeska.
The entire group shares victories small and large, and serves as cheerleaders for others. “That is part of their verbals,” Valeska said.
“It’s the fun! We don’t have much, but we have what we need,” Dave Walker said. “They come in full of life, full of joy. We are glad to be doing something to help.”
“These people are always thanking me, but I kept fighting until I was 47,” Walker said of the group. “And it was, like man, this ended up so much better!”
Many of the participants say their doctors tell them to keep going to RSB.
“I can guarantee the physical, but the healing thing comes from other places,” Dave Walker said.
It could be as simple as walking, doing a drill on their own, or walking back to their seat.
“It may be the only victory they can get to keep going. It’s the littlest things that keep them going. Small successes are so beautiful when you see it, maybe just being able to reach out one arm with a punch in the air,” he added.
The fee is $60 per month. Potential participants are evaluated before joining the classes and taught how to fall properly to avoid injury. Down the road, a goal is to have scholarships available for those in need. For more information, people can go to rocksteadyboxing.org
Anyone is welcome to observe a class.
Parkinson’s Moving Day is Saturday
A Parkinson’s Moving Day Community Walk is planned Saturday at the Sacred Heart Home, 515 N. Main St., Avilla with every dollar raised to support the Parkinson’s Foundation to make life better for people affected with the disease. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. For questions, please contact Tiffany Fields LPN at Tiffany.Fields@ascension.org or 897-2841
Rock Steady Boxing Sites
Betz Nursing Home
116 Betz Road
Auburn, IN 46706
Email: betz@rsbaffiliate.com
Phone: 925-3814
Coventry Meadows
7843 W. Jefferson Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Phone: 432-4848
Lutheran Life Villages
6723 S. Anthony Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Phone: (260) 447-1591
Northeast Indiana
121 Randolph St
Garrett, IN 46738
Phone: 416-4406
YMCA of Steuben County
500 E. Harcourt Road
Angola, IN 46703
Email: ymcasteuben@rsbaffiliate.com
Phone: 668-3607
Community Memorial Hospital
Health Fit Gym
208 Columbus
Hicksville, Ohio
(260) 414-4406
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.