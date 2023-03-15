One person arrested
ANGOLA — The following person was booked into the Steuben County Jail after being arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Brennen M. Kurtz, 22, of the 1300 block of North C.R. 170W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
