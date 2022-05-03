ANGOLA — The process for challenging the Steuben County judicial center or its financing came and went with last week's filing deadline.
Nobody turned in a valid petition to put the $28 million project on the ballot in November, effectively shutting down the process to challenge the bonding for the judicial center.
"That's to the best of my knowledge," Clerk Tangi Manahan said on Tuesday.
The referendum process would have forced a public question on the judicial center in the Nov. 8 election, the soonest it could make the election calendar.
That would have delayed the construction calendar put together by Weigand Construction, the Fort Wayne construction manager of the project.
Steuben County is going to use a lease-bond type of financing that has a set of rules that is different than a standard bond project that would have triggered an automatic referendum if the project had hit a certain level.
As such, the only way the project would be put before the voters would have been if a successful petition with 500 signatures of registered voters or property owners was filed by April 25 with Manahan's office.
This will allow the project to keep moving along with the schedule that had been advanced by architect RQAW, Fishers, and Weigand. Initially the goal was to be moving dirt in July with construction starting in August. That has since been delayed about a month.
For the past month-plus, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has been working with RQAW on trimming the cost of the project. The first set of trims has brought the project down to the $25 million to $26 million range.
On Monday, RQAW presented more refinements in materials and even the height of the building to further control costs. The company did not have an exact sum of how much the new changes would save.
Perhaps the greatest trim was the height of the structure. RQAW's Jason Soderlund presented material showing the building being reduced in height by about 2 1/2 feet, which he said would significantly reduce the cost without taking away from the space inside.
Nonetheless, Commissioner Ken Shelton suggested scrapping the project for some new direction that has yet to be explored or discussed publicly.
Commission Board President Wil Howard said if the county were to turn back now, it will have wasted nearly $400,000 it has paid so far in the planning of the project.
The county has been exploring construction of a new judicial facility for about 10 years. The need is because the original Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, is lacking space, has security issues and does not meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
During previous meetings of commissioners and members of the Steuben County Council, a $12 million ceiling had been placed on the project. It has also been mentioned that the county only has a certain level for which it can bond — basically borrow — and that has been in the $21 million range. The lease proposal gets the county around the bond cap.
During public hearings on the matter earlier this year, it was presented by Peters Municipal Consultants, Franklin, that the cost of the bond to the median property taxpayer would be $39 a year based on a project cost of $30 million. The firm pegged the median property at a tax value of $148,800, meaning half of the county's properties are valued less than that figure and half are valued at more.
