ANGOLA — Due to a reporter’s error, the dates of service for U.S. Sen. Raymond E. Willis, R-Angola, were incorrect in a story published Friday about congressional candidates from Steuben County.
Willis was elected to the Senate in 1940, defeating Democratic Sen. Sherman Minton, who would go on to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.