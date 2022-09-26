FREMONT — Fremont residents Deniese and Steve Shively have been talking about it for a long time, until this August when they finally climbed on their bike and together with friends, Kevin and Donna Skiles went on a road trip to Alaska — the 49th U.S. state they had been on a bike trip to.
“My husband and I had been talking about doing it for a long time,” said Deniese Shively.
She said that one of the reasons they decided to visit Alaska was that her sister lives there, in Homer, with her son, a state trooper, and his wife and four children, and Deniese’s husband’s parents met in Alaska before they decided to move to Indiana, and logically “a trip to Alaska was something” they “always wanted to do.”
Having left the house and their dog Elvis to the care of their kids, the Shivelys and their friends finally took off for Alaska. Bike trips were not unfamiliar in this family, as Steve and Deniese had previously made bike trips to 48 U.S. states, taking their motorcycle out every summer and riding it for two weeks.
This trip, however, took them longer allowing visits to national parks on their way, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Grand Tetons National Park, Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.
The company made shorter rides when they knew they were to go through parks.
It took them 11 days to ride to Canada, and they made it to Alaska in 18 days. They were riding 300 to 400 miles a day, and one day they did 530 miles, their longest one-leg ride.
Shively said they planned the overnight layovers, and they managed to get to all their destinations on time except once when they had their bike serviced right before arriving at her sister’s place.
“The only day we had any issue at all was when we had our bike serviced in Anchorage. And it was like a five-hour drive from there to my sister’s house, and they didn’t get the bikes done until 6:30 at night so we were driving at 11 o’clock at night,” she said.
Shively said they stayed with her sister for three days, and they went fishing and sightseeing from there. They visited the largest city in Alaska, Anchorage, and to Denali National Park with its eponymous Denali Mountain, the highest mountain in the U.S. previously known as Mount McKinley, where they took a small plane to see all the glaciers that cannot be seen from the ground.
“It was gorgeous, absolutely breathtaking,” said Shively.
They also took the Alaska-Canadian Highway. Shively said that it was the glacier that impressed her most.
“It was just, it was amazing. It was just amazing,” she said.
Shively said they saw a grizzly bear on the side of the road, and it ran off when it heard the motorcycle. It was not scary, she said, as the problems with wildlife are often provoked by the behaviors of the tourists.
Seems like this company was behaving well, because they also got to see a buffalo and a caribou without negative consequences. They also saw whales and dolphins on their marine ferry trip back to the U.S. Shively said that they decided to take a ferry back because it knocked off four days of riding if not more, and that they would have to take the same road back.
Shively said that it was not hard for her to ride the motorcycle for so long because she did not have to drive, but her friend Donna Skiles who had less experience in bike trips took money for a plane ticket, but she never used it.
“When we got out to like the Tetons, she went up there, and like no way I’m flying home now,” said Shively.
She said that what she liked about riding was that she could just sit in the back and let her mind wander and just look around and notice things.
“It just makes you feel good to see what’s out there and meet new people,” she said.
Alaska is the biggest trip the Shivelys have taken so far since they bought their motorcycle in 2003. They started to ride it for trips to other states in 2004 or 2005. Shively said they had a motorcycle when they “were teenagers, and when” their “children were young,” and they never had a chance to ride it.
Now that their kids are grown up and can even help take care of their parents’ house and the dog, the Shivelys can finally ride, and they have already been to every state in the country except for Hawaii.
“It might be flying to Hawaii and riding a motorcycle just so we can say we rode a motorcycle in (all) 50 (states). I don’t know,” said Shively.
