ANGOLA — Forever Improving Steuben County Together has created a group in its own image.
Like FIST itself, which is made up of students in grades eight through 12 and instills giving among young people, a new group was created with the guidance of FIST.
The Steuben County Community Foundation’s youth philanthropy group wrapped up its January meeting to the sound of cheers from the 5th grade students who were learning about philanthropy.
That’s because FIST, students from Hamilton, Angola, and Fremont schools, provided their new group, Future Leaders in Philanthropy, known as FLIP, with a $250 grant so they, too, could learn what it’s like to give to worthy causes in the community.
“I like FLIP because it teaches the kids what it’s like to make an impact in the community, and that is the goal that we want to achieve,” said Morgan Stuckey, a Hamilton sophomore who serves as FIST’s public relations officer.
FIST has focused on this new initiative to teach younger students throughout the county about philanthropy — with grant dollars attached to the learning process. From September through January, FIST taught fifth grade students at the six schools in Fremont, Angola, Pleasant Lake and Hamilton about nonprofits and talked about ways they could help their community.
FIST members led the younger students through a discussion about local nonprofits and then provided the $250 grant that the students could direct to nonprofits of their choice.
Students also brainstormed ways they could make a difference without grant money, such as shoveling sidewalks in winter and helping a neighbor take out the trash. In return for their hard work to understand philanthropy, each school’s 5th grade class received a $250 grant to use for field trips, projects, or other needs. In total, FIST was able to share the fundamentals of philanthropy with almost 240
The nonprofits chosen throughout the year to receive grants through FLIP included Steuben County Cancer Association, Turning Point Homeless Shelter, Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do, Cahoots Coffee Café, Angola Kids League and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
The program was a twist on something other FIST groups have done in the past.
“FIST has done similar programs in the past, often called Littlest Philanthropist at other youth pods. This was the first time they have done the program in this particular style, and the name ‘FLIP’ is brand new to the 2019-2020 FIST Group,” said JoAnna Ness, communications director for the Community Foundation. “They hope to continue the program and potentially expand the grants and the philanthropy lessons in the coming years.”
The youth appreciated the opportunity to work with the fifth-graders.
“FIST would like to thank the middle and elementary schools for accommodating the FLIP program, the Steuben County Community Foundation board for their investment in FIST, and the administration and teachers from Hamilton, MSD of Steuben County, and Fremont who support FIST throughout the year,” the group said in a news release.
FIST meets monthly to organize service projects and provide grant funding to inspire the youth of Steuben County to give their time, talent and treasure back to the community.
