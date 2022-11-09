ANGOLA — A Michigan man on Monday received a 10-year sentence in prison for child molesting incidents that occurred in Steuben County around 2007.
Mitchell Crossley, 34, of Burlington, Michigan, accepted a plea agreement with the state. He agreed to serve eight years in prison with two on probation.
Crossley is charged with a Class B felony because that was level of the alleged crime at the time. Indiana’s criminal classification system has since changed. Crossley could have received a prison sentence of 6-20 years.
Over the course of possibly three years, the victim, starting at age 4, was forced to have oral sex with Crossley, who also performed oral sex on the victim, court records said.
Several family members spoke on behalf of the victim during Crossley's sentencing on Monday.
The acts took place every other weekend when the boy would visit family in Angola, court records said. Crossley would have been about 18-20 at the time of the incidents, which went on over the course of about three years, between 2006-2008.
The activity came to light late in 2020 when an uncle was questioning the boy about his disposition and lack of a job. The young man, now 24, told his uncle what had happened and how it impacted him over the years.
The uncle, with nephew in tow, then reported the incidents to the Calhoun County, Michigan, Sheriff’s Office. Officials there brought the matter to the attention of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Austin Rowlands investigated, with the assistance of Detective Chris Emerick.
When questioned by Rowlands, court records say, Crossley, who admitted to having been molested as a child, at first had trouble recalling the incidents. Eventually, when asked if he performed a specific sex act on the victim, Crossley responded, “Yes, what happens to me now?”
A warrant for Crossley’s arrest was issued by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee on June 3, 2021.
As part of his sentence, Crossley was ordered to have no contact with the victim, must undergo sex offender counseling and have a substance abuse evaluatio He was immediately remanded to the Indiana Department of Correction following sentencing on Monday. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
