WAWAKA — Wawaka is a world away from Nigeria, Africa, but the new pastor at the Wawaka Church of the Brethren has made that journey.
The Rev. Dr. Musa Mambula and his wife, Sarah, now live in the parsonage next to the church, far away from the terrorism and violence that rocks their homeland.
In Nigeria, Dr. Mambula served as the dean of the School of Education at Kashim Ibrahim College of Education in Maiduguri, Nigeria, for 16 years. He was promoted to full professor of guidance and counseling in 2004. He was president and provost of the Theological College of Northern Nigeria near the city of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, for six years, beginning in 2003.
Mambula held a number of offices in the Ekklesiyar Yan-Uwa A Nigeria (the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria), known as EYN. He was elected as the national spiritual advisor of the Nigerian church organization for a six-year term.
Mambula earned two degrees simultaneously in the United States between 1981 and 1983. He attended Bethany Theological Seminary in Oak Brook, Ill., to earn a master of arts in theology. At the same time, he attended National Louis University in Evanston, Ill., to earn a master of science in educational administration and supervision.
Mambula earned a Ph.D. in educational foundation from the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria. He received a certificate in advanced leadership training in evangelism at the Haggai Institute in Singapore in 1992.
The Church of the Brethren has had a mission presence in Nigeria since 1923, where work has broadly focused on faith sharing, education and health care. Mambula lived in the northern region, which is predominately Muslim, and the southern region is mostly Christian residents. Mambula said people of both faiths peacefully co-existed for many years as families, neighbors and friends.
Boko Haram changed everything after the terrorist group formed in 2002. Mambula said terrorism intensified in 2009, which he believes was a consequence of the defeat of ISIS in Syria. A large Church of the Brethren was bombed in 2009, he said.
Boko Haram hit many places with terrifying violence in 2010, burning villages, killing many and targeting schools and churches. Mambula said in one incident, 17 professors were forced to retire from a state college because they were Christians.
Boko Haram targeted the couple that same year.
“On Aug. 10, 2010, we moved into a new house,” he said. “The house was dedicated on Aug. 21. The military escorted us out of the house on Aug. 23 because I was No. 6 on the hit list. We drove 500 miles to Jos.”
Even then, they weren’t safe. Mambula said he missed a cousin’s wedding because he was warned that Boko Haram was waiting for him if he attended. He can share many stories of the cruelty and terrifying violence of Boko Haram, which translates roughly to “Western education is forbidden.”
Most Americans didn’t hear of Boko Haram until April 2014, when the terrorists kidnapped 276 school girls from the Chibok School, a school built in 1957 by the Church of the Brethren. Of those, 219 girls were members of the Church of the Brethren.
“Seventeen parents tried to rescue them and they were killed,” he said. “Eleven died later from trauma.”
More than five years later, 112 of the girls are still unaccounted for. The Nigerian government has been criticized around the world for its inaction, but Nigerian leaders are unmoved.
The Mambulas fled Nigeria permanently in 2014 to the United States to save their lives.
Mambula took a position as Bethany Seminary’s first International Scholar in Residence from June 2016 to 2018. By then, the seminary had relocated to Richmond, Indiana. He then worked in several interim ministries before coming to northern Indiana to serve the Bethany Church of the Brethren near Syracuse as an interim pastor. The church didn’t have a parsonage, so he and Sarah took up residence at nearby Camp Mack.
That’s where Mambula learned in March that the Wawaka church needed a pastor and had a parsonage. He began leading a Bible study at the church every Tuesday.
He became the interim pastor at Wawaka in the fall. Worship attendance grew from nine to between 25 and 35 people on a Sunday.
“I teach the Word of God, I believe in the authority of the Bible,” he said. “It’s my purpose here. The Church of the Brethren takes no creed but the New Testament. I teach the Word of God in Sunday School.”
Evangelism is also a focus of Mambula’s ministry, which he practices by building relationships in his neighborhood and community. Pillars of his ministry include love, respect, integrity, trust, honesty, sincerity and accountability.
“We must reach out to people by sharing Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit,” he said. “Then we leave the result to God.”
Mambula said the congregation must identify the gifts of each member and use them to build a stronger church. He said congregations which function together well in fellowship will draw people in.
“No one is useless,” he said.” We harness our gifts together to build a strong body of Christ, with humbleness and humility. We must accomplish the vision together.”
