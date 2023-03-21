MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC on March 21 released a report detailing its corporate giving in 2022, with more than $2.3 million donated to more than 250 nonprofit organizations throughout northern Indiana. The report, available at NIPSCO.com/givesback, provides at-a-glance information on NIPSCO’s community contributions, including donations and support given in partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation.
NIPSCO’s parent company, NiSource, established the NiSource Charitable Foundation with a mission to help create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work. The foundation provides funding and encourages volunteer support for non-profit organizations throughout the country.
Along with funds from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, employee donations and corporate funds from NIPSCO, the company provided focused grants and targeted donations to local charitable organizations. With collaboration and support from our community partners and grantees, NIPSCO continues to work to solve some of society’s most pressing issues by helping to create strong and sustainable communities where our employees and customers live and work. NIPSCO’s 2022 donations were centered on areas of identified need, including Basic Needs and Hardship Assistance, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Stewardship, Public Safety and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and Energy Education.
Charitable donations are funded by NIPSCO and its shareholders, the NiSource Charitable Foundation, and direct employee contributions. Donations are not recovered through the rates customers pay for their energy service.
“Last year, we were able to get back out in the community and directly help those organizations that need it most,” Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president, said in the announcement. “As a public service organization, we aim to serve our communities in all we do. I’m so proud of all our team members that get out and contribute and help make a difference year after year.”
Following are a few of NIPSCO’s successful giving programs in 2022.
Employee giving programs
Charity of Choice is NIPSCO’s employee-driven, companywide effort to provide a significant contribution of volunteer efforts to benefit a variety of community causes across NIPSCO’s service territory. In partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation, NIPSCO team members volunteered nearly 600 service hours to local organizations.
NIPSCO’s 10th annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and employee donations, provided more than $75,000 to benefit community-serving organizations throughout northern Indiana during the holiday season. NIPSCO employees donated more than 600 toys to the eight Toys for Tots organizations throughout the NIPSCO service area.
Targeted grants
In its seventh year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant has helped more than 100 projects come to fruition across northern Indiana. The grant, funded by the NiSource Charitable Foundation, provided funds to projects focused on pollinators of all shapes and sizes, use of native plants for sustainable food sources and habitats, as well as corresponding education programs for communities.
Organizations supported include Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.
NIPSCO’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant aims to provide funding for community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders. Eighteen organizations received grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana.
Organizations supported include American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana and the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
Areas of identified need
In 2022, NIPSCO identified specific areas of giving to provide the most benefit to our communities with funding provided by the NiSource Charitable Foundation.
Organizations supported include the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and community events throughout northern Indiana.
In partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation:
The NiSource Charitable Foundation was created by NiSource to help create strong and sustainable communities where our team members and customers live and work. The Foundation provides grants and other funds throughout the year to allow NIPSCO to further support our communities.
Organizations supported through these partnered donations include Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and Junior Achievement.
