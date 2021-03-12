ANGOLA — Colbi Ellison, host of the Sports Intern Show, joins Trine Center for Sports Studies director Brandon Podgorski in the newest episode of the center’s podcast.
In the podcast, Ellison talks about his show and shares tips for students on effective networking in the sports industry.
The Sport Intern Show is a podcast designed to help college students and recent graduates network and gain insight into landing an internship or job in the sports industry. Ellison interviews professionals from multiple sports business sectors to discover tools, tactics and tricks listeners can use.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies is a bi-weekly podcast focused on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.