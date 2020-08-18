ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception request that will allow construction of self-storage units on C.R. 200W, in the heart of the Lake James-Crooked Lake visitor corridor, Monday night.
The approval followed a zone change that was approved earlier in the day by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. The property is being developed by JL Property Management Development and Thadd Godbey. The company has about 465 feet of frontage on two parcels on the east side of C.R. 200W.
The move comes as Steuben County government mulls over how to plan development in the busy area that features much commercial development.
It is also the welcome mat of sorts to numerous visitors to the lakes region, right off of Exit 350 from Interstate 69, which carries a sizeable amount of traffic not only to Lake James and Crooked Lake, but also to Lake Gage, Jimmerson Lake and Snow Lake among others.
Steuben County officials are mulling what to do, if anything, with the property it owns along C.R. 200W. The property is home to the Steuben County Highway Department, the former Steuben County Humane Society shelter and the former Steuben County Rest Home, which has been razed.
In an Aug. 11 joint meeting of the County Commissioners and Steuben County Council, discussion was held on how the county should deal with its property that sits in a heavily commercial corridor.
The county’s property is nearly 27 acres on the east side of the road and stretches from I-69, north to C.R. 200N. The county has just less than a half-mile of frontage on C.R. 200W.
During the Aug. 11 meeting, officials talked about what they would like to see happen in the corridor, noting they could not control what private property owners do.
“We can’t control what private enterprise does,” Councilman Dan Caruso said.
Caruso did say the county would be able to have a say in development of its land by possibly controlling who buys it, were it to be put up for sale.
Commissioner Jim Crowl said the project, which would mean relocating the Steuben County Highway Department, was something to be tackled after construction of a new Steuben County judicial facility, which is planned for the courtyard east of the existing Steuben County Courthouse.
A possible new site for the Highway Department could be on the nearly 80-acre plot of land the county owns near the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport. That would keep the Highway Department in a somewhat central location and the county would not have to procure land.
Moving the Highway Department has become a topic of late since the county has been experiencing some maintenance and security issues with its current highway facility that’s bounded by C.R. 200W and C.R. 200N, on the north part of the county’s land in the lake corridor. The former animal shelter is still under lease by the Humane Society of Steuben County, which moved to a new facility off C.R. 200N near I-69.
