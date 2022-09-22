FREMONT — An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of — wait for it — an Indiana State Police trooper.
Indiana State Police troopers and Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home of Trooper George Youpel in the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road after a neighbor called to report the off-duty trooper was involved in fight with a man at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The caller told officials that an off-duty state trooper was involved in a physical altercation with a person that allegedly attempted to break-in to the trooper’s residence.
Officers arriving on scene found Youpel with Joshua Ray Enos, 25, restrained in handcuffs and broken windows on the trooper’s home.
Enos allegedly broke out several bedroom windows at the home.
The neighbor that first observed the attempted break-in reportedly challenged Enos verbally, at which time Enos was alleged to have become physically aggressive toward that person.
Youpel came out of his house and took action to intervene and protect his neighbor.
Enos is then alleged to have become combative with the Youpel, and after a lengthy physical altercation, Youpel was able to gain control and get Enos in handcuffs.
Indiana State Police detectives arriving on scene assumed the investigation. Enos was transported from the scene by Steuben County EMS personnel to Cameron Hospital for medical evaluation.
After being cleared by medical staff, Enos was then transported to the Steuben County jail, where he was booked into custody.
Enos was charged with residential entry, a Level 6 Felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Enos was arraigned by Magistrate James Burns on Thursday afternoon. A no contact order has been put in place. Bail information was not available.
Indiana State Police detectives were assisted in the investigation by officers from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as well as Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.