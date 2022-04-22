ANGOLA — Indiana’s state parks are getting out of the utility business.
Where ever possible and if economically feasible, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is working to eliminate its sewage plants and water treatment facilities in favor of hooking on to nearby municipal services, said Terry Coleman, the DNR’s director of state parks.
It started with Pokagon State Park on Lake James about 10 years ago when discussions started to have the park eliminate its sewage treatment plant and hook on to the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District system.
“When you really start breaking down our business in the state parks, anytime that we can divest ourselves of this type of an operation we can focus more on our mission type of work. So if we don’t have to operate the wastewater treatment plant we get a significant significant amount of hours back from from a highly technical, skilled person to do work on our recreational facilities. That really is our bailiwick rather than having to treat sewage,” Coleman said.
This week the DNR started working with Angola on possibly extending water to Pokagon and the nearby Trine State Recreation Area. (See related story.)
Coleman said the DNR has 16 such projects in the works. The DNR has 37 properties in its state park portfolio.
“Currently, we have 16 projects underway where we’ll either make water and or wastewater connections with a local municipality. And then we’ve got two more conversations with additional towns that are coming up so we’re really trying to capitalize on this opportunity,” Coleman said.
He said there was an immediate need to reinvest some $8 million in capital projects that involved water or sewer that, by getting on municipal systems, that money can be put elsewhere in the parks.
“The greatest thing about this opportunity, is we can approach a utility and if they have capacity or interest, we can immediately engage in a conversation,” Coleman said.
While the DNR is working to get connected, the municipality or sewer district works with its engineering firm and designs the project. The DNR works with the municipality to get the funding in the form of a forgivable loan. The source of the funding is the federal government that is channeled through the state.
It enables the municipality to bring in new revenue and potentially supply infrastructure to areas where it might not have invested in otherwise.
Coleman used Angola as an example. Hypothetically, a 6-inch water line is needed to service the park alone. If Angola decides it wants a 10-inch or 12-inch line in order to accommodate future development, the DNR pays for its needs and then the city would cover the additional cost of the larger line.
The DNR is working with North Liberty for connections needed at Potato Creek State Park, where a new lodge is being constructed. At Brown County, Nashville is being relied on for sewer and water.
The needs of the DNR across the state and its varied landscape are many, when it comes to sewer and water infrastructure. At Pokagon, for example, well water from a deep aquifer has been used to serve the park. At Brown County in southern Indiana, surface water is used. The treatment requirements of the two systems are greatly different and requiring different skill sets of the staff.
The same held true with wastewater treatment plants and their discharge into the environment, whether it was discharged to a river or a lake, like Lake James for Pokagon.
Coleman said it is getting more difficult for the DNR to hire the skilled individuals needed to run these facilities. Turning over the parks’ water and sewer needs to municipalities eliminates that burden and puts the work in the hands of the professionals hired by neighboring communities.
“Over time, that process has become more and more involved and complicated as it should to protect the natural resources of the state,” Coleman said.
When it comes to water, a big advantage is now having consistent, reliable water, not only for getting a drink or taking a shower, but for fire protection within the parks.
“With a big influx of federal dollars now coming into into the state, we’ve been able to capitalize on those federal dollars and work out some arrangements we have,” Coleman said.
It is not known just yet as to how much the DNR is going to save in the long run, but Coleman estimates it will be in the millions of dollars.
“About every other week or two, we’re finding our way to it to the next level. We have two additional conversations coming up, one next week and one the week after, with with two additional municipalities. So I think at some point, we’ll absolutely put a pen to paper and figure out what this will save us over time, but I mean, rest assured that tens of millions of dollars over time and it’ll translate into probably hundreds of millions because once we make a connection, we’re not going back,” Coleman said. “There’s nothing cheap about running a wastewater treatment plant operation or a waterworks operation.”
When most of the state parks were built, they were in remote, rural areas so they had to construct their own water and sewer systems. As the cities and towns grow, the possibilities for using their services has improved.
For example, 30 years ago Angola didn’t have a water tower on C.R. 300W, one of the higher points in Steuben County, perhaps second only to Hell’s Point in Pokagon.
Now the storage facility is there, along with the capacity to serve a Pokagon.
Working on infrastructure projects like these, Coleman said, might not be as exciting to the public as a new lodge or a water slide or some other amenity that park visitors can enjoy, but it is a very necessary, important part of running a state park.
“It’s not not very glamorous or sexy, but it’s important that people be able to get a glass and get a drink of water and they can flush a toilet,” Coleman said. “Not a very sexy story, but we like it.”
