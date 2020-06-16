SNOW LAKE — The Indiana State Police are investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred in rural Steuben County over the weekend, critically injuring a Yoder man.
Saturday just before 8 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on West S.R. 120, just south of C.R. 700 North, in the area known locally as the Snow Lake Curves.
Arriving on scene, Trooper Dan Burkey found an injured motorcyclist laying on the ground off the road near a 2015 Harley Davidson being tended to by several passersby. The motorcycle operator, identified as David J. Mourey Jr., 33, Yoder, was initially stabilized and transported by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel from the scene to a helicopter landing area.
Parkview Samaritan helicopter then flew Mourey to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in critical condition.
Burkey's initial investigation of the crash scene revealed that Mourey had been traveling westbound on S.R. 120, entering into the curve just south of the C.R. 700N intersection. Mourey failed to negotiate the curve and his motorcycle left the roadway, with no evidence of braking or attempt to correct. Mourey and the motorcycle came to rest approximately 95 yards after leaving the roadway.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. Chemical tests are pending. Mourey was not wearing a helmet, nor properly licensed to operate a motorcycle in Indiana.
No charges have been filed because the crash remains under investigation. Once the investigation has completed, the information will be submitted to the Steuben County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges.
Burkey was assisted at the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Steuben County EMS personnel, Parkview Samaritan personnel and Bill's Professional Towing.
Although Indiana law does not mandate motorcycle operators over the age of 18 to wear a helmet, the Indiana State Police always encourages motorcycle operators and their passengers to wear proper protective gear at all times, especially a helmet.
