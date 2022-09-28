ANGOLA — The books have been gathered and are being sorted. The fun is coming.
After collecting thousands of gently used books at sites throughout Angola over several weeks, Trine University's Humanities Institute will offer them free to the public at its annual Book Night event, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the university's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Besides allowing those in attendance to take donated books for free, the event will feature the Beached Boys truck selling food in the Furth Center parking lot for those wishing to enjoy a meal with their newfound literature.
Trine University Theatre also will present open rehearsals of its fall play, "Dracula," on the main stage in Ryan Concert Hall from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, contact Jeanette Goddard, director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.