LAKE JAMES — Steuben County will be the pilot site for a new Indiana Department of Resources program aimed at documenting water awareness.
The DNR Water Awareness Program will rely on volunteers from lake communities to report various observations they record and submit via a form either online or through a QR code scanned from one’s cell phone.
“Hopefully we will get a pretty good (at lakes) across the region starting with this county,” the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Dave Smith said during Saturday’s annual meeting of the Steuben County Lakes Council.
Smith said the work was starting in Steuben County because of the amazing track record achieved over the years with the Steuben County Lakes Council, which celebrated 49 years of service in Saturday’s meeting at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat.
People will be asked to contribute regular observances of such things as lake levels, water temperature, recent precipitation, water clarity and the like.
After the program gets established it will be expanded to other counties, moving next to LaGrange and then Noble counties, Smith said.
“It will kind of fan out from the northeast and reach all of our inland lakes,” Smith said.
The data base created from the observations will be accessible to the public and, Smith said, would provide lake communities with a valuable tool when it comes to taking their causes to governmental councils and boards.
To access the site via the internet, go to https://bit.ly/3AO7uvZ.
Meanwhile, the guest speaker at the meeting, Jerry Sweeten, spoke about the need for community wide effort at reducing levels of runoff of sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus to lakes.
He spoke of a need to reduce non-point runoff and to work with all property owners in a watershed.
Sweeten, a retired Manchester University professor, and his wife, Melinda, and Herb Manifold founded Ecosystems Connections Institute. The company provides many services related to lake and stream restoration and preservation.
He spoke at length of a water monitoring program done at Lake Wawasee where water was monitored regularly throughout the day.
Each collection system costs $30,000 apiece to run for purposes of the study and five full systems were employed.
