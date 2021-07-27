ANGOLA — Its route spanned just under four miles, and in its brief history, the Lake James Electric Railway had five different owners, but it delivered tens of thousands of people from downtown Angola to a company-owned resort at Lake James.
While working on another book, Butler native and Indiana railroad historian Craig Berndt uncovered information about the Lake James Electric Railway and decided it merited further research.
That research became his third publication.
The Lake James line existed from 1903 to 1919 and was operated from 1904 to 1918, Berndt explained. Total track length was 3.9 miles.
The original intent was to lay tracks from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Lake James and Crooked Lake. At the same time, another company was to be incorporated in Ohio to extend the track to Wauseon. Nothing was ever constructed east of Angola, Berndt said.
The Lake James line — known to many as the Paltytown line — was built by an electric company to connect to a resort it owned, just like the Boyd Park line near Wabash and the Robison Park line northeast of Fort Wayne. The local railroad also owned electric and water plants.
The Paltytown resort at Lake James featured a dance hall, multiple-story hotel, general store, depot and more.
Berndt said the tracks ran down the middle of Maumee Street (U.S. 20), crossing the Fort Wayne & Jackson railroad (today’s Indiana Northeastern) before turning northwest toward Lake James. Later, tracks were built along the southwest part of the circle to pick up passengers at the Hotel Hendry.
There were three cars — two bi-directional, electrical-powered and an unpowered car for extra capacity. One of the powered cars featured open bench seats. The second powered car was split between open and enclosed seating, with curtains to enclose the rest of the car.
“They were not in the street car business,” Berndt said of the railroad. “They didn’t stop at every block. You either got on at the Hendry or you got on at the Fort Wayne & Jackson.” Trains also stopped at C.R. 100 North, 200 North and Lake James.
Berndt believes there were sidings — additional tracks adjacent to the main line — where cars could pull off to allow another car to pass.
“I’m sure on busy weekends they were running trains in both directions, so you had to have someplace to put one on the side track to let the other one to get to the hotel,” he said.
The railroad was incorporated as the Ohio & Indiana Railway Company in 1903. In 1904, it changed owners, with the name Angola Railway & Power Co. In 1911, the railroad changed hands again, with Angola Light & Power Co. as the new owner.
Two other companies followed. The Angola-Waterloo Utilities Co. (1912) owned it for just 16 days. Successor Indiana Utilities Co., also established in 1912, owned it the longest, until the line ceased operation in 1918.
A 1904 AR&P time table showed six round trips each day, with an additional trip on Saturday and 12 trips on Sunday. An April 1909 time table showed 10 round trips each day and 14 on Sunday.
“There were extended weekends, say Fourth of July, where they would haul 4,000 people on this line,” Berndt said. In 1907-1908 reporting data, the AR&P carried 38,251 passengers. It grew to 41,758 in 1910-1911.
Fares were 12 to 15 cents for a one-way trip and 25 cents for a round trip. While operating revenue exceeded expenses for all operations from 1904 to 1911, net income was just $1,488 in AR&P's final reporting year ending June 30, 1911.
In 1912, the railroad carried 40,150 passengers — an average of 205 per day. Ridership was 45,492 in the 1913 annual report, but dropped to 29,521 by 1916. While ridership increased to more than 34,000 in 1917, the line was only operated from May 1 to Sept. 8 in 1918, according to Berndt's research.
“Fares were really low. It really never made money," he said. “I’m inclined to think that the whole water-electric-resort thing didn’t work out all that well because there were too many companies in 15 years or so.
“They all went away about the same time, which was a combination of the Spanish flu, World War I and the automobile,” Berndt explained. “It just killed them, and it was fast. When they went, they went, just like the interurbans.”
When the Lake James line was abandoned, the resort and three miles of rails were sold for $10,000 but the electric system was retained.
“The company kept the ties, of all things, instead of the scrap,” Berndt said. “I saw a newspaper advertisement where they were selling ties for one penny apiece. The guy that bought the resort wanted the iron to sell for scrap.”
Of the five companies that owned the railroad, only three actually operated trains on the line.
The Ohio & Indiana Railway constructed part of the line from 1903 to 1904. An October 1903 newspaper clipping Berndt found mentioned that the company ran a car from Angola to Lake James, but the line was not in service at that point.
“Essentially the track was done, but it probably hadn’t been properly ballasted and tamped,” he explained. “They didn’t discuss what had been done, but they did say they successfully ran a car up there. It was not electric because they hadn’t strung the electricity yet, so it really was not operable.”
The railroad’s history wasn’t heavily documented in pictures. “There is a dearth of photos,” Berndt said, noting his book includes everything he has found of train cars and the resort area at the time of the railroad’s operation.
More than 100 years later, the only evidence of the electric line's existence is some roadbed.
“Another guy and I walked the whole thing about five or six years ago,” Berndt said. A fence row along a housing addition on C.R. 100 North shows elevation, where the roadbed once was. Snowmobilers used to ride along the old right-of-way before housing additions were built.
The only original building at Paltytown still standing is Waller’s House, which is used today by Lake James Christian Assembly. The hotel, dance hall, ice cream shop and billiard hall have been torn down and replaced.
Berndt began collecting information for this book in 2007 and started writing in 2017. In his research, he visited libraries, the county recorder's office for deed records, the surveyor's office for aerial photos, and state archives in Indianapolis to find incorporation and dissolution documents.
“I don’t know how other people write, but the way I have to do it is to just get it down, and start looking at it: ‘I have a hole here that I’m missing.’
“I always have to reorganize it because what I thought might work doesn’t work, ever,” Berndt said. “Something doesn’t work for the way you have anticipated it to be laid out.
“I am a stickler for accuracy,” he said. “Don’t tell me, show me, and I insist myself on that. If I have something I’m not absolutely certain of, I will say I’m not absolutely certain of it.”
This is his third book about Indiana railroads, joining volumes about the Toledo & Chicago Interurban Railway and the Ferdinand Railroad. Another book about the St. Joseph Valley Traction Co. and sister railroad, St. Joseph Valley Railway Co., will be completed soon.
“I found out about this while I was researching another line that ran from Elkhart through Angola and ended just over a mile into Ohio,” he explained. “I’m interested in railroad history. It was just an interesting little line.”
