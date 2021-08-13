Two people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Allen L. Collins, 35, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 1000W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on charges of felony and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nathan A. Fraley, 36, of the 500 block of Regency Court, arrested in the 2000 block of Regency Court on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.