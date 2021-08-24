CROOKED LAKE — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in some lake communities.
Preliminary charges have been filed against Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan, in connection with the series of thefts that occurred around the Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake areas at the end of July.
The Steuben Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on Monday charging Dunithan with one count of Level 6 felony auto theft and three counts of class A misdemeanor theft.
Dunithan is also wanted out of Kalamazoo County, Michigan, on unrelated charges.
He is described as a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and may have a beard.
Anyone with information on Dunithan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be sought.
