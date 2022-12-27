ANGOLA — Angola Assembly of God is planning its first Winter Retreat for the teenagers.
Doors open Friday at 7:30 p.m., but the actual event will start about 8 p.m., said the church Service Coordinator Aaron Phillips, who said the event was organized to reach out to the community.
“We wanted to reach out to the community,” said Phillips.
The church managed to keep admission “pretty affordable,” he continued, for every teen or child to enter and have access to live music, snacks, food, games, and generally have some fun before the New Year’s Eve for $7 for 15 hours until 11:30 a.m. the next day.
“Winter Retreat is the ultimate all-nighter,” reads the retreat announcement on social media.
Large group games for the kids will include a reverse variant of hide-and-seek called Sardines and a hunting game. The organizers plan the bedtime for about 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they said they did not expect the kids to get super tired, as the kids were generally staying up late playing video games.
“I don’t think that it’s going to be a problem,” said Phillips.
At least 14 rooms will be available for the teenagers on the Assembly of God premises with an average of four to six teenagers assigned to one room. The rooms are assigned upon registration, and boys and girls will be staying on the opposite sides of the building, while kids of the similar age will be out together in one room.
The event will also have two main sessions devoted to spiritual life. The first session will start as soon as the kids walk in the door, said Phillips, and that session will focus on life with Jesus. The second session that is planned for the next morning will include a video of Francis Chan sermon, and after that the organizers will discuss with the kids their life after the retreat.
Phillips said that they were expecting anywhere between 40-75 kids to participate in their Winter Retreat. Most of the teenagers who already signed up will be the first-time guests to the parish, but there are also some children of the parishioners.
At the beginning of the week about 27 teenagers were preregistered, and the organizers said they were expecting anywhere from 30% to 50% to sign up during walk-in registration on the day of the event.
Phillips said that the retreat was made possible because the church managed to keep the costs low with live music performed by the church members and serving pizza for dinner and pancakes for breakfast.
“And most of that is either donated, and the pancake mix is super cheap, so that’s how we keep our cost really low,” said Phillips.
The speakers who will participate in the event will include Phillips himself, as well as Eric King and lead pastor Kevin Phillips.
The church promoted the event on social media and through the invitations through the parishioners. Registration is available online on the Angola Assembly of God official website or at the door.
Upon arrival all the kids will be entered into drawing, and every child will get a chance to win some of the giveaways including two tablets.
“We are hosting awesome giveaways at the end of the event where we are giving away some pretty great prizes including 2 tablets!!!” said the organizers. “You seriously won’t want to miss this.”
