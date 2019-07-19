BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Online registration begins Monday, July 29, for Prairie Heights Community School Corp. and will remain open until Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
In order to conduct the online registration process, whether from home or at the school, you must have a PAW account.
If you do not have an account, please go to the school website, www.ph.k12.in.us where you will find detailed instructions on how to create your account. Textbook rental and lunch accounts will also be open to pay online during this process.
If you prefer to register at the school, the buildings will be open on Monday, Aug. 5, from 1-7 p.m.
Everyone must have a Panther Paw account to register this year, whether you complete the process from home or at the school.
New students will need to bring transcripts, shot records, birth certificates, and any custody papers to register on Aug. 5.
Breakfast and lunch costs are as follows:
• Elementary School Breakfast: $1.55
• Elementary School Lunch: $2.45
• Middle School Breakfast: $1.60
• Middle School Lunch: $2.55
• High School Breakfast: $1.60
• High School Lunch: $2.65
• Adult Breakfast: $1.95
• Adult Lunch: $3.50
• Milk: $0.50
Information for each school is as follows:
• High School — Book rental and fees are $175 per student. There will be no schedule changes at registration. All changes will be made in the first three days of school.
There will be an open house on Aug. 12 at the high school from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and incoming freshmen are encouraged to attend to get acquainted with their lockers and class schedules.
All new students need transcripts and school records after checking out of the previous school.
• Middle School — Book rental and fees are based on course selection and may be paid at registration.
Open house visits are scheduled on Aug. 12 with fifth grade having an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. with classroom visitation from 6-6:30 p.m., sixth grade having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. with classroom visitation from 6-6:30 p.m., seventh grade having an information meeting at 6 p.m. and visitation from 6:30-7 p.m. and eighth grade having classroom visitation from 6-7 p.m.
• Elementary School — Meet the teacher and an open house for grades 1-4 will be Aug. 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Kindergarten parents are asked to attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Book rental cost is $114 for kindergarten, $127 for first grade, $133 for second grade, $116 for third grade and $125 for fourth grade.
Applications for textbook financial assistance and free/reduced lunches may be picked up at registration or online at www.ph.k12.in.us.
Parents setting up contract book payments must pay by the specified dates established in three equal payments in September, October and November. A minimum $10 deposit per student is required.
