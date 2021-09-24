BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community School’s FFA will be accepting community nominations for its annual Mighty Oak Award through Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Mighty Oak Award was established in 1999 to recognize individual contributions made to the development and growth of Prairie Heights schools, individual character and longevity in the Prairie Heights community.
Chosen from the submitted applications based on criteria met, five recipients will be awarded at the School Farm during the annual Prairie Heights Heritage Festival on Oct. 10.
Nominations can be accessed on the school’s website, ph.k12.in.us, under the school news tab, the Prairie Heights agriculture building or corporation office, located at the corner of U.S. 20 and C.R. 1150E, LaGrange.
“The applications are dated each year so please be sure to pick up a new form,” said Prairie Heights Agriculture teacher, Ron Noll. “Also, you need to address each area of the application as you nominate an individual.”
Each nomination must include the following information for each nominee: a brief biographical sketch, educational background, statement of character, contribution to the Prairie Heights School Community and three to five letters of support from school or community leaders.
Award recipients are displayed at the Reflection Retreat located east of the school’s baseball field.
“Please take this opportunity to recognize the deserving Prairie Heights Community members who have contributed greatly to our school,” said Noll.
Applications can be submitted to Ron Noll, Ben Leu or Laney Koeppe in person at the Prairie Heights agriculture department or by mail to the three above at, 245 S. 1150 E., LaGrange, IN, 46761.
For more information contact the ag department at 351-3214 at extensions 4770, 6111 or 4113 or by email at rnoll@ph.k12.in.us, bleu@ph.k12.in.us or lkoeppe@ph.k12.in.us.
