ORLAND — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Orland woman who has been missing apparently since Tuesday.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Foltz, a 79 year old white female, 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Sandra is missing from Orland. She was last seen on Tuesday at 9 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Sandra Foltz, contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 665-3131 or 911.
