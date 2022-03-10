HAMILTON — The Hamilton Recreation Board is holding its final meeting on establishment of its five-year plan on Monday.
The meeting will be held in Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., starting at 5:30 p.m., and is open to the public.
Some of the considerations for the board include adding more tennis courts, expansion of its already popular pickleball program and expanding the pavilion.
There's also talk of expanding the summer program that literally serves scores of children with a variety of programming, covering everything from sports to cooking.
"They are really doing a great job," Hamilton Clerk-Treasurer Hester Stouder said of the park board.
Recently Hamilton added amenities at the public beach, including public restrooms.
The tennis court expansion is a collaboration between the parks department and Hamilton Community Schools to bring an additional five tennis courts to the community. The tennis courts will be located at the school and open to the public.
The tennis courts will also result in additional eight pickleball courts. The town’s pickleball club currently has about 75 members. The other courts are at Gnagy Park.
A dog park along Fish Creek Trail will receive upgrades this year including a couple agility apparatuses for animals.
