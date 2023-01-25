ANGOLA — Registration for campus and community members to submit projects for Trine University's annual Innovation Challenge is now open.
Presented by Trine innovation 1, the challenge offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology. The deadline for campus and community submissions is March 16.
There is no entry fee. Adults — college students as well as community members — will have the opportunity for a $1,500 first prize and $750 second prize within each category.
Presentations and awards in the college/community division will take place in Fabiani Theatre inside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center on March 30.
Besides the opportunity to win a cash prize and advance an idea or concept, the contest offers the opportunity to meet potential mentors, other innovators and inventors.
Competition categories include Best Business Idea as well as the Best Innovation/Invention. Entries in the business category should focus on a new business idea or service. For the innovation/invention category, participants are encouraged to think about technological inventions or advances.
During the presentations, contestants will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The judges and the audience will score the presentations, with the top scores receiving prizes.
Registration also continues for the high school portion of the Innovation Challenge. That event will be held Feb. 16 and the deadline for projects is Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.