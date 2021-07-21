Police make two arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Courtney M. Cummings, 28, of the 00 block of Cherry Tree Lane, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested in the 5300 block of West U.S. 20 on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Michael P. Johnson, 35, of the 300 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the intersection of C.R. 100N at C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
