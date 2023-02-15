ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a fugitive wanted out of Steuben County, said a Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Wednesday the Steuben County Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for Jared Michael Lesher, 26, of Helmer, charging him with felony offenses under two separate causes.
Lesher is described as a white male standing 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has long curly brown hair and brown eyes. Lesher also has several tattoos including a large throat tattoo of an animal skull with horns.
In the first case, Lesher is wanted for armed robbery a Level 3 felony, Level 5 felony intimidation, and two counts of theft, one a Level 6 felony and the other a Class A misdemeanor.
Under the second cause, Lesher is wanted on two counts of Level 5 felony intimidation and one count of Level 6 felony intimidation.
Lesher was on a court ordered temporary furlough when he cut is ankle monitor and fled, the news release said.
Additional criminal charges for failure to return to lawful detention are being sought.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jared Lesher is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.