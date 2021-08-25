AUBURN — Many businesses and entities have had to learn to adapt and tackle different ways to accomplish goals.
That includes Easterseals RISE. Wednesday, Angola and Auburn received a combined $370,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs in partnership with Easterseals RISE to bring electronic services to its participants.
“Either we’re going to do something or we’re not. From where I come from, the northeast corner of Indiana, we’re not quitters,” said Easterseals RISE director Crystal Church-Stavitzke. “We help our neighbors.
“As we’ve pivoted through this pandemic, we’ve had to get creative with how we’re helping our neighbors with disabilities,” she said. “I’m confident as we look at the weeks and the months ahead, I’m confident that these funds are going to help us make sure every one of those people with disabilities, who are alone and who didn’t have services, it’s not going to be that way this year.
“We are going to be able to connect with them. These grants allow us to do that,” she said. “I couldn’t be more excited, more happy and more tickled to be able to say our little towns were able to do that.”
The City of Angola has been awarded $195,585 to create a virtual Employment Readiness Academy to provide employment skills development to participants.
Virtual activities will include a 35-unit tablet lending library. Angola also will install virtual meeting and videoconferencing technology in the city hall and Angola Training Center to improve the ability of participants to engage in community training and local government processes.
The City of Auburn has been awarded $174,870 to create virtual employment and training programs, utilizing a device lending library of 100 tablets and 100 MiFi devices.
Auburn also will establish a virtual Employment Readiness Academy to provide employment skills development to participants and virtual “job clubs” to connect participants to potential employers.
“We’re really pleased to be able to partner with Easterseals RISE,” Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said. “It’s something we haven’t been able to do a lot of times as a municipality, but the Lieutenant Governor and OCRA are doing what they can to open these opportunities up for us so we can make better communities for all of our citizens.
“It’s such a wide variety of people we’ll be able to work with. I’ve always felt Angola should be the picture book for OCRA because we’ve been able to work with you guys so well. It’s just a real honor to be in this situation.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley spent more than a decade on the RISE board and was involved in the decision to merge with Easterseals.
“The greatest enjoyment was being able to go right into the workshop and get the job done,” Ley said. “Standing beside someone, maybe surrounded by people, with various disabilities and being able to interact with them as they’re doing their job, they’re doing it three times to mine.
“It’s been a real blessing from the inception of RISE to what it is today. I think it’s done nothing but get better. The partnership (with Easterseals) is just best for the people of our communities for generations to come.
“We’re excited to help any time we can,” Ley said.
Before presenting the checks, Community Development Block Grants/OCRA director Christmas Hudgens and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch thanked everyone involved.
“OCRA is all about connections,” Hudgens said. “I can’t tell you how excited we are to be partnering with a community and with an organization that took a look at what the existing needs were — in the midst of a public health crisis — and said to themselves, ‘We don’t want to just preserve the connections we have with all members of our community, we want to strengthen it.’
“We admire that resolve and that commitment to continually grow and look for ways to continue to reach out to all members of the community.”
“I can’t tell you how proud I am, not just of Easterseals RISE but of Mayor Ley and Mayor Hickman for having the commitment and the leadership to recognize that everyone that lives in your city is important,” Crouch said.
“Those individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities really, really struggle during COVID, probably more than other populations,” she added.
“How can we help Hoosiers that have really, really struggled during this difficult time? We came up with this program that allows our cities to partner with our local communities and those local organizations that work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that population is not isolated.
“We have 120,000 jobs that are unfilled in Indiana,” Crouch said. “The employment rate among people with disabilities is 70%. Let’s put our efforts into skilling up that population and getting them into the workforce so they can fill those jobs, but we can also give them that self-worth that comes from being able to do meaningful work and collecting a paycheck.”
As a county commissioner in Vanderburgh County, she served on the board of directors of ARC of Evansville. “What touched my heart and soul was the commitment, the dedication and the love of the people that worked with that population, the people that dedicated their lives to helping those individuals.
“I want to thank each and every one of you, for what you do every single day, to ensure that all Hoosiers have an opportunity to be successful in life.”
Crouch thanked Hickman and Ley for their leadership and willingness to step forward. She noted only 12 communities around the state partnered with groups like Easterseals RISE in this grant round.
“Thank you all for what you do,” Crouch said.
Church-Stavitzke also praised Hickman and Ley for their efforts to procure the funds, and Crouch for her work as an advocate for people with disabilities.
“Now, let’s go cash these checks and get to work,” Church-Stavitzke said.
