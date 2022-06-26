ANGOLA — Fourth of July events will begin on Wednesday with the final event on July 4. Various parades, fireworks, concerts and races are scheduled to celebrate Independence Day 2022.
June 29
Angola
Music Americana at 7 p.m. in the T. Furth Center will conduct their 45th performance. The concert is a tribute to the city, county and country with free admission to the public. Winners of this year’s Angola’s Got Talent will also perform.
June 30
Lake James
An outdoor concert, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops, will be located on the Potawatomi Inn lawn at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event that celebrates the American spirit. Pokagon State Park admission fees apply: $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 per vehicle for non-Indiana residents.
July 2
Hamilton
Hamilton will host a 5K, parade and fireworks. Races will include a two mile health walk at 7:30 a.m., the Hamilton Lake Road Classic 5K at 8 a.m. and a kids fun run taking place at 9 a.m. Event registration is $35 or $5 for the health walk, call 260-488-2513 for any questions. The parade is set to follow the morning races and the day will end with fireworks at dusk located at Double H Farms.
Crooked Lake
Crooked Lake will host a parade and fireworks. The Freedom Afloat Boat Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Boats are set to line up at the southeast corner of the lake’s first basin. Crooked Lake’s second basin will have fireworks beginning at dusk.
Lake James
From 9:45-10:30 p.m., Lake James will provide a fireworks display. Launched from the first basin, the fireworks are visible at Pokagon State Park.
Clear Lake
Clear Lake will have fireworks beginning at 10 p.m., with a rain date of July 3. Hosted by the Clear Lake Association, the show will be done from the W. Clear Lake Dr. bridge.
July 4
Crooked Lake
The Crooked Lake Freedom 5-mile run and 4-kilometer run/walk will be from 8:30-10 a.m.. The race serves to protect liberties and freedom with the hope that it promotes camaraderie, belonging and achievement. Proceeds will go toward preserving Crooked Lake. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3xFEPJB.
Angola
The Angola July Fourth celebration will be held all day. Festivities kick off with an 11 a.m. parade in downtown Angola. The parade route travels from Trine University, along Maumee Street, to the Public Square then south on Wayne Street to Park Street. Activities continue during the day in Commons Park with a Park Board hot dog giveaway at 12 p.m. and Silly Safaris and a live animal show at the Lion’s Pavilion beginning at 1 p.m. From 2-6 p.m., a petting zoo will be open including a variety of animals: mini zebu, alpacas, mini sheep, kangaroos, mini goats, camels, a large tortoise and more. Four bands are also set to perform with Whiskeybound Band at 2 p.m., Jailbreak at 4 p.m., Reload at 6 p.m. and Mason Dixon Line scheduled for 8 p.m. The day will end with a fireworks display at dark in Commons Park.
