INDIANAPOLIS — Former Steuben County Republican Central Committee Vice Chair Mary Martin has been elected to serve as secretary of the Indiana Republican State Central Committee, said a news release from the state party.
Martin was the only newcomer elected to the Republican leadership team. Kyle Hupfer was unanimously reelected to a second four-year term as state party chair. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan was elected vice chairwoman with Chuck Williams elected treasurer.
Martin currently serves as liaison to Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., for northeast Indiana. Previously she had served eight years as vice chair in Steuben County.
“I’m excited to begin a second term as party chairman and honored to have the trust of Gov. (Eric) Holcomb and the Republican State Committee to continue serving in this role. The mission in 2022 of protecting our supermajorities in the state legislature, reelecting Senator Todd Young and our US House delegation, and electing our Republican slate of statewide candidates begins now. I’m excited to work with Holli, Chuck, Mary and the rest of the Republican team to keep our winning streak going.”
Under Chairman Hupfer’s leadership, the Indiana Republican Party has topped party fundraising records and achieved a level of electoral success unprecedented by a political organization in state history. Indiana Republicans hold every statewide elected office, supermajorities in both houses of the Indiana General Assembly, both U.S. Senate seats, seven of nine U.S. House seats, 71 mayoral offices and 88% of all elected county offices in the state.
Hupfer was also the campaign manager of Holcomb’s 2020 reelection effort that saw the governor earn the most votes ever cast for a gubernatorial candidate in Indiana history. Last month, he was appointed general counsel of the Republican National Committee by RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel.
One of Hupfer’s major initiatives as party chairman is growing the Indiana Republican Party by building relationships with communities that have historically not voted Republican.
To help achieve this goal, Hupfer developed the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series, a seminar and leadership training program that will provide the resources needed to increase the engagement of minority Republican leaders in Indiana.
