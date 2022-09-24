ANGOLA — Traveling does not change you, but it allows you to discover things in your own culture that otherwise might have gone unnoticed.
The one thing I noticed living in a small American community in Angola is that people communicate differently than they do in Russia, and that different communication style in a way shapes a different country. I enjoy living here, and I want to share my perspective to the people from here who might not recognize what they already have.
It was a bleak February day when my first professional editor and I headed to Lenin State Library in Moscow. It had been two or three years since we had not been working together, but we kept in touch.
“You need a break, I get that, why go to China for it?” his voice echoing from the marble and stone of one of the oldest underground stations in the city seemed very distant to me, wrapped in my black wool shawl and fur coat cap.
We started to climb the stairs going up to the library square and I began to see Lenin’s monument carved against the dark blue sky, the sparkling lights of the neon boards, and the wet snow of the ancient Russian capital. Even on a dull winter day Moscow seemed warm to me.
It has always been illuminated with friendships and with a kind of magic of the writer Mikhail Bulgakov’s mystical “Master and Margarita.” After that novel all of us, the Russians who read, forever remained in that enchanted world of controversies between mundane Soviet existence and the depth of the teaching brought to the world by a Palestinian carpenter, and to Soviet Moscow by the Devil himself.
“Go to your Sarapul, why don’t you want to help your community there,” Andrei continued when we were climbing high sleek stairs of the underground.
His voice became velvet and dreamy, and I clearly saw my editor, perhaps tired of the complexities of managing a newspaper in Moscow with the legislation tightening against free speech, and the audience being pushed away by increasingly pro-governmental positions required from the newsrooms, imagining something that never existed.
He seemed to be seeing a fresh and beautiful world of small Russian provincial towns, green leaves of grass and sun blistering through the golden fields of wheat.
Andrei, a child of the city, born to a Soviet intelligentsia family, could never imagine a life in a small town in Russia. For a moment, engaged by his visionary tone, I saw the sun shining through the dark green pine branches of the forest next to my house in Sarapul, and then everything went dark.
I remembered too well our only newspaper for the town of more than 100,000 residents. More than a decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union it was still called the Red Kama River, and it remains to be called so today.
The newspaper had just a few stories. They usually were about the town administration, but as the reporters and the residents are not allowed to the town meetings, the stories were based on the press releases from the mayor, and they said life was good.
I do not want to say life was not good. I have an abundance of childhood memories full of sunshine and joy. Facinorous curves of the old town historical buildings constructed in the 18th century by the merchants that founded my native town resembled the architectural beauties of St. Petersburg, and centuries-old old trees grew on the street sides.
The banks of the river were wrapped in a blanket of tall lilac flowers. Air, soil and wood had their own distinct smells, and the raspberries in our family gardens were so plentiful that by the end of summer I refused to eat them.
And yet, I had always felt the flip side of it, as if a dark shadow was always waiting at the end of a long sunlit alley. On the brink of our family garden that bordered (and still borders) the forest, there had always been a red star monument with the names of the fallen in the Civil War.
The point is they did not die that long ago. In my childhood it was just 70 years that separated us. They also did not die somewhere. They died there on that steep slope that was now covered with young trees, just a few hundred feet from our raspberry bushes.
We never spoke of it anywhere. We hardly spoke much at all. I do not remember community gatherings or events in our town, and I assume it was very similar in most of the small Russian communities.
Soviet history of false accusations destroyed the horizontal ties between people, and state atheism destroyed church communities. Although there is some truth in saying that Orthodox Christianity in its essence is more introspective and oriented to the internal spiritual life of an individual, we never saw our fellow parishioners as a community at all.
The 20th century was a turmoil all over the world, but Russian history at that time got particularly bloody, and at the turn of the century people were still carrying the burdens of their country’s past in silence now covered with a belligerent bravado.
We seemed to be living on the ruins of an empire with the walls of factory buildings that once fed the entire place crumbling, and people trying to preserve what was left of the country they remembered, but there was no life to it.
I remember my startlingly beautiful older friend from a music school, the only child of one of the wealthiest families in our quiet little town, died when she was 14 from drug overdose. We did not live in a ghetto, but the falling apart country started to acquire distinct characteristics of one gigantic Stalin’s concentration camp with no future for anybody.
Life of a country is made in small towns. People who come to the capitals, people who travel the world, we all grow up in small towns somewhere. If a nation is an imagined community as Benedict Anderson reasoned, the ties between its citizens are most evident and tangible in small places.
I can see these ties in Angola every day. People come together, they share, they talk, they have events, they fundraise, they exist not only separately in a vacuum bubble of their oneness, but also together as a community, and as a community they have a future.
I do not remember seeing a community in a small Russian town, and perhaps it is one of the reasons we are now having an increasingly polarized country where people of different political views will hardly even look at each other.
It was Bulgakov who first noted the country cheerfully parading to its bright communist future was sinking into an abyss he metaphorically described through the eyes of Satan named Voland coming to Moscow and trying to find one person who deserved better than hell.
As many of such stories go, Voland did find two people worth having the whole country for, and those two were in love.
My question is if he comes to Moscow again, will he find them there now?
