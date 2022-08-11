ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County didn’t have to search far to get a new assistant superintendent.
Schauna Relue, who for two years has been curriculum director at MSD, has moved into the position as Anne Rice, formerly a retired principal who served as assistant superintendent, took the district’s position of director of student services.
This will be Relue’s 30th year of her career in education, and she said it was where she, the holder of a doctoral degree in educational leadership, wanted to be.
“I have always loved helping children, helping them have new learning experiences and seeing what they are capable of, leading them to have opportunities to pursue whatever they want to do in life,” said Relue.
Relue has worked in education since she was 21. At that time, she became an English teacher at Noblesville High School and worked in that role for the next seven years before moving to building administration.
Over her career Relue worked as a principal in Frankfort, and in Fort Wayne Community Schools before moving on to a position of the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Indiana Department of Education, and she loved it.
“I loved that experience,” said Relue.
She said that at that time she got to be in charge of creating state level curriculum maps with a team of expert teachers from across the state. Curriculum maps are a sequence of what skills and knowledge are taught “when over the course of the year,” said Relue, aligned to the Indiana standards.
In other words, a curriculum map is a progression of skills in each strand that the students are going to build over each grade level toward the courses required for high school.
A curriculum map ensures that the skills the students are going to acquire are laid out in the order that best supports student learning and makes sure that the students have the solid foundation they need to be successful in the higher levels of education, Relue said.
“I loved being able to impact more schools and more students that way,” said Relue.
She said that the maps were developed for such school disciplines as math, English, language arts, social studies, and science. They were also the same for all the students in Indiana, and the standards were also very similar across states.
“There is a slight variation among standards between states, but they are more common now than they ever have been; with allowances for states to add things that are specific to their region and culture,” said Relue.
Relue said that in her new role of assistant superintendent at MSD she plans to focus on connecting the local business and community partners with the schools to open the real-world learning experiences for the students.
“I really wanted to make sure that we are connecting with our business and community partners and opening up real world learning experiences for our students so that they can relate what they are learning in the classroom to what they will encounter when they move into the workforce,” said Relue.
She said that another focus of her attention is making sure that the local core curriculum and assessments are tightly aligned to Indiana academic standards ensuring that MSD was providing a rigorous educational experience for all the students positively influencing their academic achievements.
Relue noted that the goal was enhancing the education experiences of students at all levels with high school credits being offered to the middle school students, and additional college and Career and Technology Education credits for the high school students.
“And those courses lead to completion of a career pathway which can either result in dual credits or an industry certification,” said Relue.
She said that those adjustments were already under way, but the school district was always looking for the opportunities to expand the opportunities for the students and to get more students involved “in meaningful coursework aligned to their future goals.”
Relue said the reason she outlined only two areas of focus was that she did not want to overburden the staff with new initiatives, and she also wanted to concentrate on the most impactful things first and make sure to be good at them.
“We are actually trying to work very hard to be focused on just a couple of things at a time,” said Relue.
Relue said that she chose to move to Steuben Country because both her family and her husband’s family, and also some of their four children lived in the area, and she and her husband wanted to get closer to family.
“We have always loved Steuben County, and have spent years of our summertime in Steuben County, and so it’s just the timing was great for us to move to the area permanently and get closer to family,” she said.
Relue said that it was when she served in Fort Wayne that she developed relations with MSD of Steuben County, and she even worked as a consultant for her current school district. It means that Relue served as a professional expert to the district working both on teacher’s individual and on overall school curriculum and assessment practices.
“It’s always been a school district that I have enjoyed working with,” said Relue. “Ultimately I was delighted to be able to join the school system here,”
