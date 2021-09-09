ANGOLA — Budget season has officially begun for Angola with the initial 2022 proposal presented at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting by Mayor Richard Hickman and Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert.
“During this past year and a half it has seemed like there were times we were flying by the seat of our pants because of decisions that were being made because of the ever changing pandemic situation,” Hickman said. “However, in reality we were able to maintain our balances needed in all of our accounts and at the same time move forward on many projects.”
The 2022 recommended budget is $19.2 million, a 3.6% increase over the 2020 budget and a 5.0% decrease over the 2021 budget.
“Historically, the city has achieved a healthy cash balance for operating funds,” said Herbert. “That trend is expected to continue.”
Along with Hickman’s general proposal, Herbert presented the budget report, which contained information on operating, capital and pension funds and included the city’s 2021 amended budget and 2022 proposed budget.
This budgeting reference tool also contains historical, current and projected revenues, expenditures and cash balances for governmental funds over a period of eight years and is updated periodically as revenues, expenditures and legislation change.
Within the budget report, Herbert reflected on some of the consequences that arose in 2020 due to COVID.
“In 2020, revenues exceeded expenditures creating an operating surplus of $1.4 million,” he said. “This was aided in decreased spending mostly related to projects and capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
However, much of the costs for projects and capital that were postponed in 2020 were once again budgeted for 2021, which created a deficit of $216,108 for 2021. Despite this, the city expects overall operating budgets to return to surpluses in 2022.
“Projects and purchases put off in 2020 were placed back into the 2021 budget, and most should be completed by year end,” Herbert said. “Revenues for 2021 are coming in well above the conservative estimates that had been used for budgeting and planning, and this trend looks to continue through the 2022 budget year.”
Hickman said Angola is in a strong financial position to continue working on projects to improve the city and increase general quality of life.
Road construction projects will include applying asphalt overlay and preventative maintenance to 15 city streets, resurfacing parking lots at West Gale Street, South Elizabeth Street, West Maumee Street, South Superior Street, North Martha Street, East Gilmore Street and Monument Plaza. Sidewalks on North Wayne Street will also be worked on.
The Water Department will be working on replacements for the North Wayne Street water main and water treatment plant airline, and the Wastewater Utility Department will also be working on the North Wayne Street storm sewer engineering, as well as improvements to the Campbell Fetter and Kings lift stations.
Hickman and Herbert are also proposing two more firefighters and one more police officer be hired for 2022.
While a new apartment complex — Enterprise Pointe — is soon opening at the Enterprise Center and new developments are in the works on the northeast and west sides of town, Hickman emphasized the importance of increasing housing opportunities in order to improve the local economy.
“As you all know there are hundreds of jobs available in Angola and Steuben County. Our unemployment keeps hanging around the 3% mark making it hard to find qualified workers for all of these jobs,” Hickman said. “We need to focus on the housing so that we can help our businesses and industries that are already here find the employees they need so that they can grow.”
With so many projects outlined in the budget proposal, 2022 is looking to be a busy year for the city.
“Past practice has demonstrated that the city administration is committed to a priority-driven budget,” Herbert said. “Although current cash reserves are high, I urge continued restraint budgeting operating funds in order to maintain existing services and preserve the projected ending cash balances.”
“This is the first budget for Ryan, and he has been very helpful to me in putting this together,” said Hickman. Herbert replaced longtime Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, who retired this summer.
“Angola is extremely fortunate to have department heads who understand how important each of their departments are in the everyday workings of our community,” Hickman added.
A budget work session is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. A public hearing will follow on Oct. 4.
