ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will begin online registration on Monday, a news release said.
To access the online registration portal, please visit the Metropolitan School District’s web page at msdsteuben.k12.in.us or each school’s website, where you will find detailed instructions on how to proceed for new students to the district and returning students.
New students should make an appointment with their school building admissions personnel after completing the online form.
New students will need current and updated immunization records, a birth certificate, verification of address (utility bill or similar), and any custody paperwork that may apply to the student.
We will hold in-person registration August 3 at all school buildings across the district. Our elementary and middle school buildings will host from noon to 7 p.m., and Angola High School will hold registration from 1 to 7 p.m.
Families will be able to purchase yearbooks, check lunch account balances, sign up for Base/Camp/after school care, get help with online registration forms, and meet with some of our community partners on registration day. Families who complete the online registration forms beforehand will have a “Fast Pass” at this event and need much less time in person to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Applications for textbook assistance and free and reduced lunches may be found on our website, and they will also be available at our in-person registration day.
“We are also hosting a free childhood vaccine clinic at the Central Gym, 403 S. Martha St., on August 3 from 2-5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome! The first day for students is Wednesday, August 10. We look forward to welcoming you for the 2022-23 school year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.