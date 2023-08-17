Monday, Aug. 21
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, Commissioners’ Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees, School Library, 903 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Services and Budget Committee, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Multipurpose Room, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, regular board meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, various sites around the county, 8 a.m.
• Millgrove Township Advisory Board, Township Office, 8682 W. C.R. 800N, Orland, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 a.m.
