ANGOLA — Amy Buchs has left her artistic touch in multiple places around the northeast Indiana area. Her latest work is now featured permanently at Carnegie Public Library — directly on the wall in fact.
Since December, Buchs has been working on two murals in the lower and upper levels of the recently renovated library. The lower level-mural, which she finished mid-January, is a blast of light, vibrant colors that features translucent marbles.
“It just suited itself for that area because it has depth,” Buchs said. “In a hallway, it gives depth, and it’s bright. It was fun to paint because you could be freeform-ish.”
Buchs often worked during the day when people would pass by and observe her while she painted. One little girl and her father stopped to admire her work and leaped at the opportunity when Buchs offered to let her add a few strokes.
“It’s so fun to see kids paint,” Buchs said. “They get so excited.”
Now, Buchs has moved to the main level of the library where she is working on a mural at the entrance to the children’s section featuring a child gazing in wonder at a book and butterflies.
Buchs is completing the new mural with fellow local artist Janelle Slone.
Slone teaches art lessons at The Relic Emporium and in Fort Wayne, so sometimes the two must work separately at different shifts. Often, though, they are able to coordinate joint sessions and collaborate directly as they work.
“When I learned that she’s living and working as an artist in Angola, I asked her if she’d be interested in helping, and she said yes,” Buchs said.
Buchs taught art at Angola High School from 1985 to 1995 where Slone had been a student of hers.
Slone has done a few larger projects of her own before, and Buchs appreciates the opportunity to work with her on an equal level.
“We are really able to critique it out really well, and that’s important. To get a partner to do honest, productive critiques with, that’s really a big part of it. I really appreciate the way she can do that so well.”
After Angola, Buchs went on to teach art at DeKalb High School until she retired in 2017.
While at Angola, she painted the crest over the high school library hall, and at DeKalb, she was commissioned to paint the school mascot, a baron, on the gym wall.
Even after retiring, Buchs continues to paint and has done multiple murals in Waterloo, Auburn and Hudson.
“People just ask me to do stuff, and it’s fun,” Buchs said.
It will be another week or two until Buchs and Slone finish the upstairs mural, and those who are interested in seeing them work are encouraged to stop by Carnegie Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.