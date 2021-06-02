Eight people arrested Monday by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jarod A. Emerick, 32, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200N, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court, civil.
• Jill L. Hartman, 27, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court, criminal.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 22, of the 600 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court, criminal.
• Erick M. Ortiz, 32, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Bradley W. Phillips, 30, of the 600 block of Waters Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Gavin W. Portmess, 22, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, arrested in the 300 block of Park Avenue, Hudson, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Tyrell S. Smoker, 19, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested in the 800 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Jeffery S. Welch, 37, of the 200 block of North Martha Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.