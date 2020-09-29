ANGOLA — With the Steuben County Council on Aging gone and the Steuben County Health Department poised to take over that vacated space, the competition is on to move into the former Health space on the third floor of the Steuben Community Center.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Steuben County Plan Director Clint Knauer made it known that he would like to move the planning and building departments to the Health Department space once it is vacated sometime early next year.
"We want it. We think it makes sense," Knauer said.
Officials with Women, Infants and Children have also expressed a desire to move across the hall, in essence, and into the Health Department space. Representatives of WIC will visit with commissioners about a potential move next week.
Knauer said the planning and building departments would like to move mainly because privacy is an issue in their current quarters, which previously had been the home of the Steuben County Literacy Coalition then the Building Department before planning and building merged.
"Privacy has become an issue," Knauer said. "It hasn't become a tremendous issue. We make do with what we have."
It is a problem, Knauer said, when people come in and want to present projects and because of the open nature of the office, everybody can hear about a request or proposal.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said she would like to hear proposals from both WIC and planning and building.
"The Health Department, when they move, it's going to take a while," Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
It will be about five months before the Health Department clears out of its existing space. It is moving to the first floor, in the former Council on Aging quarters, for a variety of reasons. Some include more on-site storage and ease of being on the first floor and near the southwest parking lot.
