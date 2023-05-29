The new adventure began for the Fremont High School class of 2023 on Sunday. Graduation ceremony was held in the gymnasium with 68 seniors walking the stage, donning their black caps and gowns. Led by valedictorian Zakeri Pica and salutatorian Lexi Banks, the class of 2023 chose their signature song as “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors and flower as a white rose with red tips. Pica is pictured at right, giving his address. Above, the graduates ring the bell in front of the school to signal their entry to life after high school, a tradition for Fremont graduates.
