INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police Trooper died Wednesday following a vehicle crash that occurred on the Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70.
The crash claimed the life of Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, of Franklin. Smith served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.
Two suspects are in custody.
State police announced Eddie P. Jones Jr., 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, who was driving a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, has been preliminarily charged with murder, a Level 1 felony.
DeMareon L. Curry, 19, also of Sikeston, has been preliminarily charged with auto theft, a Level 5 felony.
A 15-year-old female, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri, will be turned over to authorities from that state. She is not being charged in connection with this incident.
The preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police indicates that at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The news release states that Smith attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Smith was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene, and he was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Smith is survived by his wife. Family notifications have been made.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.
The suspect driver involved in this incident, along with an adult and juvenile passenger, were all transported to Indianapolis hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
This is still an ongoing investigation. All findings will be turned over to the Hendricks County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed.
Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Plainfield Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and troopers from neighboring Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.
Trooper Smith is the second Indiana State Police fatality this year. On March 3, Master Trooper James Bailey of Auburn died when he was struck by a suspect vehicle while he tried to deploy stop sticks on Interstate 69 south of Auburn.
“The Indiana State Police has faced yet another tragedy this year," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement. "My heart goes out to Officer Smith’s wife and family. I will keep Superintendent Carter, all of the men and women of the Indiana State Police and officer Smith’s family in my prayers.”
“Janet and I offer our deepest condolences to the wife, family and close friends of Trooper Aaron Smith," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.
"Trooper Smith lived and died a hero. His everlasting inspiration is a painful reminder of what the best among us sacrifice every day when they leave the house.
"I encourage every Hoosier so inclined to right now stop and shower Trooper Smith’s bride with prayer and be there for his fellow law enforcement members so shaken by this heartbreaking loss.”
