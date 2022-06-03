Six people arrested by police on Thursday and Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Ryan J. Damron, 22, of the 1000 block of Meck Drive, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony burglary and two counts of failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tierra N. Hamlet, 28, of the 1900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Win Zaw U. Nai, 37, of the 3800 block of Hessen Cassel Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on State Street at Grand Avenue, Ashley, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• David Perez-Rojas, 30, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 150S, on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having received a license.
• Elizabeth A. Shadle, 38, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested in the 500 block of Williams Street, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Maria J. VanGompel, 20, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on South Wayne Street at Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
