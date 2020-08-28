ANGOLA — Steuben County women celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage Wednesday evening on the courthouse steps at the Steuben County Courthouse.
Dressed in 1920s-style garb, they read excerpts from speeches by famous women in history including Abigail Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Mary Wollstonecraft and Dr. Mary Thomas, to name a few, each highlighting the importance of women having equal voting rights to men.
“Tonight we celebrate this milestone for women,” said Carolyn Powers, emcee for the evening.
The 19th amendment was passed on Aug. 18, 1820, giving women the right to vote. It was signed into existence on Aug. 26, 1920.
Dressed in white with “Votes for Women” sashes and wide brim hats, the women each spoke loud and proud to drown out the truck and motorcycle traffic going around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument.
Mary Wollstonecraft wrote a vindication of women’s rights in 1772 that was one of the first pieces featured.
Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley, wrote the piece that would have been considered ahead of her time, arguing that it was essential for the dignity of women that they have the right and ability to earn a living and support themselves.
“Remember the ladies,” said Abigail Adams in a 1776 letter to her husband, John Adams, who became president in 1797.
At that point, Abigail was urging her husband and other members of the Continental Congress to not forget about America’s women when fighting for American independence.
It was nearly 150 years later that women gained the right to vote.
As speeches continued, some of the audience were inspired to shout supportive comments such as, “Right on.” Others could be seen smiling or nodding in agreement.
Not only were local people there but a members of a Trine University class gathered on the sidewalk to view the historic event.
At the Seneca Falls Convention held in New York, 68 women and 32 men including Frederick Douglass signed the Declaration of Sentiments, which described the grievances women had, calling on women to fight for their constitutional right to equality.
“In respect to political rights, may all women be justly entitled to all we claim for man,” said Elten Powers, reading a speech from the convention by Frederick Douglass, a freed slave and abolitionist.
Much of the Declaration of Sentiments was written by Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
“We have met to uplift women’s fallen divinity upon an even pedestal with man, and strange as it may seem to many we now demand our right to vote according to the declaration of the government of which we live,” wrote Stanton.
Even the famous speech given by Sojourner Truth in Akron, Ohio, titled “Ain’t I A Woman” was read during the event.
Her speech, controversial at the time, spoke about how the first woman God ever made turned the world upside down and how women then banding together should be able to turn it back.
“And now they is asking to do it, the men better let them,” the speech said.
Truth spoke of every woman being equal to every man, despite their upbringing.
“What’s intellect got to do with women’s rights?” Truth bluntly asked.
As the program wound down Wednesday, Carolyn Powers let the audience know that the Downtown Angola Coalition has received a $40,000 grant toward a Sojourner Truth statue that will be installed in June 2021 northwest of the courthouse. A celebration for that announcement was held earlier in the day at The Brokaw Movie House.
For more information on women’s suffrage and the suffrage centennial, visit indianasuffrage100.org.
