Kiley Adolph

Kiley Adolph of Fremont, shown during the Steuben County Democratic picnic in June in Commons Park, Angola, has been making the rounds at party events as she gears up to run for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress. Adolph is an Angola native.

 Mike Marturello

ANGOLA — Angola native Kiley Adolph has decided she wants to serve people in a much broader way than ever before.

Adolph has joined the race for the 3rd District seat in Congress on the Democratic ticket.

