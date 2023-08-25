ANGOLA — Angola native Kiley Adolph has decided she wants to serve people in a much broader way than ever before.
Adolph has joined the race for the 3rd District seat in Congress on the Democratic ticket.
“Why run? The simple answer — people. I am running for my 5-year-old niece Maggie, for all the children in the district, to ensure there are opportunities — incredible opportunities here as they grow in the place they call home. I am running for my 87-year grandfather, Wendell, who deserves access to high quality care — as do all our elders in the district. I am running for my sister (Stacey) who is a nurse. Who she, and so many others in health care, reminded us over the last few years the vital place they have in our communities. I am running for all my former teaching colleagues, for all the incredible educators out there who work tirelessly to empower our most precious and vital resource — people," Adolph said in a phone interview.
Adolph brings a global background to the table as she has entered the race for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District congressional district in Indiana.
Adolph has been making her way around Democratic meetings and events in the community, the district and the state this summer as she seeks her party's nomination in the May 7, 2024, primary.
So far there are a dozen people who are hoping follow Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, as northeast Indiana's representative in Congress.
"The people in the 3rd District deserve a representative who is focused on progress instead of power. The people deserve someone who will put them first. And my life’s work has focused on people. From teaching in the inner city, to professing at the university, to moving the mission of a nonprofit forward, my career has focused on harnessing the power of people, the power of building coalitions, developing communities, the power of empathy, the power of learning and growth," Adolph said.
Adolph joins two other Democrats seeking the nomination, Jo Anderson and Phil Goss. There are nine declared Republicans seeking their party's nomination.
She likes to call herself a "daughter of Angola," a community where great things have happened when people work together regardless of political affiliation.
Adolph said Angola "has shown, since 1991, under Mayor (Bill) Selman and Mayor (Dick) Hickman what it looks like to have thoughtful Democratic leadership, what it looks like to work side by side one another, as both Republicans and Democrats, to move a city forward. We see the same thing is true in Fort Wayne under the thoughtful leadership of Mayor (Tom) Henry. I truly believe we can as a district can do that — come together to move our cities and towns forward. We can work together; we can progress not just in Angola but throughout the 3rd District, from Fremont to Fort Wayne, from Lancaster to Liberty."
After graduation from Angola High School in 2000, Adolph received a bachelor's degree from Tri-State University (now Trine) in 2004 then headed west to further her studies.
She received a master's degree in teaching from University of Southern California and a global executive doctorate from USC, where her studies took her from California to Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Her courses of study ranged from leadership, policy and finance, to qualitative research, organizational change and economics.
She currently serves as a consultant with the Imperial College of London.
Adolph is a consultant for a program in the Institute of Global Health and Innovation at Imperial College London. She provides feedback to leaders enrolled in the program from around the commonwealth. She delivers feedback on research projects specific to problems of practice within an established national system.
She is the daughter of Craig and Deb Adolph, both of whom have served as town and city council members. Craig served in Fremont and Deb in Angola.
Kiley Adolph hopes to put her global perspective to work in Congress.
"Progress requires hope and hard work. Two things we know well in the Third District," Adolph said. "To progress, we know important decisions must be made — decisions focused on tackling economic, immigration, choice and care issues, supporting industry and small business, continuing to work with allies and protecting against aggressors abroad, developing the workforce and strengthening education systems."
Adolph said she plans on focusing on four key issues, the economy, women’s rights, care, and education.
Economy
"The economy is personal to all of us. It affects how we can take care of ourselves and our loved ones," Adolph said in a prepared statement. "Solutions to the economic challenges must work for farmers, manufacturers, teachers, nurses, laborers working in factories, small business owners — each and every one of us."
Women’s rights
"Women’s rights go far beyond a singular issue. Women deserve equitable employment, fair economic practices, and quality healthcare by choice," Adolph said. "The largest percentage of those living in poverty in the 3rd district are women ages 18-34."
She also said women need better reproductive rights.
"Reproductive rights include access to services and care. Women must have access to quality reproductive healthcare services. Also, women should have access to sufficient and economical maternal care. This includes pre-natal, delivery and post-natal care regardless of location. In the U.S., maternal mortality rates continue to increase substantially. The maternal mortality rate in America is higher than any other industrialized high-income country. Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate in the United States. We must do better. Women deserve to get the care they need."
Care
"There are care gaps in America. Gaps and inequities in access, affordability and delivery of healthcare, childcare and elderly care," she said. "In communities across the district, people lack access to affordable quality childcare. The cost of childcare, for those able to access it, is climbing. The surge in cost is making care unaffordable for families."
She added that limited childcare facilities hurts the economy.
The nation also must better prepare to take care of an aging population.
"By 2035, 78 million Americans will be over the age of 65. That is approximately 20% of the population. Our care system is unprepared for the growth and complexity of care of our elders. Our elders deserve to age with dignity and care," Adolph said.
Education
"The value of education to American society is immeasurable. Beyond the impact of education on individuals, education is connected to economic growth and development, national security and innovation, and competitiveness in the global market. Investments in education must continue to be made. Investments in people must be made. The future, children’s future, the future economy, demands work at the national level," Adolph said.
Adolph's website, kileyforcongress.org, is supposed to go live today.
