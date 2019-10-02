ANGOLA — Steuben County Health Department is urging people to be aware of the potential of disease being spread by mosquitoes.
Both West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been detected in northern Indiana, though no human cases have been documented in the state.
Neither West Nile nor EEE have been detected in Steuben County, said a news release from the health department.
A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Tuesday said West Nile cases in humans are widespread throughout the U.S. Indiana stands out as one of a few states with reported non-human West Nile activity but no human infections. Human cases have been reported in nearby Michigan and Ohio.
Several cases of West Nile have been reported in LaGrange County in 2019, says an Indiana State Department of Health report. No other cases have been documented in the four-county northeastern Indiana corner though both Allen and Elkhart counties have had five or more cases this year.
So far this year, 155 West Nile cases have been documented in Indiana — none in humans.
There have been 11 cases of EEE in horses this year, all of them in LaGrange and Elkhart counties.
EEE tends to occur in horses in the late summer and West Nile transmission is higher in early fall.
The best way to avoid potential infection is by avoiding being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active from dawn to dusk.
Other tips from the health department are:
• Avoid damp, grassy places where mosquitoes are breeding
• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent
• Install or repair screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home
• When possible, cover exposed skin by wearing pants and long sleeves, especially in wooded, marshy and wetland areas
People can help deter the propagation of mosquitoes by emptying containers with standing water, trimming grass and shrubbery, cleaning clogged roof gutters, regularly replacing the water in outdoor pet bowls, flushing fountains and birdbaths and aerating ornamental pools or stocking them with mosquito-eating fish.
