FREMONT — A 30-year-old woman who died Friday in a house fire in Fremont has been identified as Kylie Davenport, according to our news partner, WANE 15.
The Steuben County Coroner confirmed to WANE 15 that Davenport died in the fire that morning. WANE stated the coroner said there were three others in the home who made it out.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 9100 block of East 200N just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security said the investigation is ongoing, WANE reported.
Davenport’s obituary said she was the mother of two boys, and had a fiance. She was a graduate of 2011 Angola High School and worked at Angola Wire Products.
Davenport’s complete obituary appears elsewhere in today’s edition.
