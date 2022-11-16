ANGOLA — Santa Claus is coming to town.
We all know that.
But where he will set up shop for his first official visit of the season in Angola has changed.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be greeting families and hearing the wishes of children in Sutton's 160 Event Center on the Public Square in downtown Angola this year, Friday, Novl. 25.
Nick Sutton, a board member of event host Angola Main Street, said the family was excited about hosting the annual event, which has migrated around the Public Square over the generations.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving in downtown Angola's northwest quadrant on the Square at 5:30 p.m.
After circling the mound a few times, the Clauses will exit their sleigh in front of Sutton's and lead the lighting ceremony of northeast Indiana's largest Christmas tree, which is the garland draped around the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument.
As is custom, Santa will launch his magic dust into the air and the lights on the Public Square will come to life.
Shortly following, Santa and Mrs. Claus will head into the Sutton's Event Center to greet visitors.
"The greatest thing about it is, everybody's starting to get in the Christmas spirit downtown and we're super excited to be a part of it," John Sutton said. "I think it will be really neat. I really do."
Since son Nick got involved with Main Street, John said the family has been looking forward to be a part of moving downtown forward.
In addition, John said, "Chris (Sutton) has wanted to be more active in what's going on."
The 160 Event Center will be all decorated for the holidays. People will enter the 160 from the Public Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be set up in front of the facility's fire place. After folks greet Santa, they will exit on the north side of the facility and head out into the decorated alley that awaits.
People will be treated to cookies and a wide variety of refreshments await. Cardinal Glass in Fremont is partnering with Sutton's to provide cookies that children can decorate.
Sean Magwire will be performing until 7:30 p.m. at Sutton's that night, also.
Prior to Santa's arrival, Doc Headley's Calliope will be out front, playing tunes.
And as has been custom for many years, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be brought into town on Barney Bryan's antique sleigh. Officials with the Angola Police and Fire departments will provide an escort.
Other sponsors of Santa's arrival include SonLight Church and Everage Auto.
Decorate your business
Downtown business people are being asked to decorate their stores by Nov. 25 in time for Santa's arrival
There will be a spirit of Christmas contest that will present the best decorated storefront with a traveling trophy.
The trophy will be a full-size Leg Lamp, ala "Christmas Story." The winning business can keep the lamp on display throughout the holiday season and provide an autograph on the leg to designate who the winner is.
The goal is to keep the leg lamp traveling throughout the downtown each Christmas. Main Street will be responsible for storing the trophy following the holidays.
Shop Small
People are invited to return to the downtown on Saturday, Nov. 26, for Shop Small Saturday. Many businesses will be having special pricing and other treats.
Wagon rides
On Dec. 3, following the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce's Winter Wonderland at Central Gym, Angola Main Street will be hosting horse-drawn wagon rides in the downtown.
The rides, provided by wagon and teams from the DeKalb Horsemen, will be from 5-8 p.m. and will originate from Monument Plaza on the corner of North Wayne Street and East Gilmore Street.
Dress warm.
The reason
The holiday season will be capped off with the 11th annual performance of Handel's "Messiah," on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus.
The performance will feature the Steuben County Festival Choir along with members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and directed by Joe Peters.
The annual concert supports the Steuben County Humanities Fund. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased online at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.