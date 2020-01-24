ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce recently named the 2020 Board of Directors Executive Committee.
Those named to the executive committee include President Candace Smith of Star Financial Bank, Vice President Tony Isa of Re/Max Results and Scoops Ice Cream, Treasurer Eric Yoder of Wagler and Associates, and Past President Kevin Rice of Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
Other board members include Austin Budreau of Austin Budreau State Farm, Stephan Cairl of Lonsbury Garage, Jeff Deahl of Four Seasons Design and Remodeling, Joe Gentile of Bon Appetit, Matt Hanna of City of Angola Parks and Recreation Department, Denise Kreais of the Steuben County Council on Aging, Chantell Manahan of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Tammy Mickle of Wingate by Wyndham Angola, Kyle Wainwright and Ken P. Wilson of JICI, Inc.
For more information about the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce visit AngolaChamber.org or call 665-3512. Its offices are at 907 S. Wayne St., Angola.
