AUBURN — With the recent announcement of the semi-retirement of long-time Star editor Dave Kurtz, KPC Media Group would like to announce recent promotions.
Andy Barrand, KPC Media Group assistant editor, has been promoted to editor of The Star. Jeff Jones has been promoted to assistant editor of The Star. He will also continue his duties as editor of The Garrett Clipper and Butler Bulletin.
Barrand, a 27-year journalism veteran, started his career with the Herald Republican as a freelance photographer in 1993 before being hired as a full-time photographer in 1997. He served as lead photographer for KPC Media Group until 2008, leaving to take a position with the Journal Review in Crawfordsville.
Barrand served in many roles during his time at the Journal Review, including serving as night editor. In 2014 he took a lead role at the Hillsdale Daily News, in Hillsdale, Michigan, before being named editor of the Hillsdale Daily News in 2017.
He returned to KPC Media Group in September 2019, serving as assistant editor.
Over his journalism career, Barrand has won many state journalism awards and attended the prestigious Missouri Photo Workshop. Over its 73 years in existence, the Missouri Photo Workshop’s roster of faculty and student reads like a Who’s Who of photojournalism.
Barrand is a graduate of Ball State University, majoring in photojournalism. He currently resides in Coldwater, Michigan, with his wife, Jamie, and son, William. He has a daughter, Danielle, who lives in Auburn, and has three grandsons.
“In taking on the role as editor of The Star, I look forward to continuing to be a leader in community journalism, highlighting those stories that affect DeKalb County and the surrounding area,” Barrand said. “I have big shoes to fill, but I am looking forward to the challenge.”
Taking over the Auburn and Waterloo city beats along with the county beat, Barrand said he is looking forward to working with his sources to bring the news to the readers of The Star.
“Our staff will continue to provide the same great coverage of area events and news,” he said.
Jones is a long-time employee of KPC Media Group, starting in January 2006. He was named editor of The Butler Bulletin when the newspaper was purchased by KPC Media Group. Prior to that, he spent 20 years with The Butler Bulletin as a sports and news reporter, covering Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville.
Since then, Jones has become an important part of The Star’s staff, writing feature stories, covering many government meetings and sports throughout DeKalb County and northeast Indiana.
He has won multiple first-place awards in the Hoosier State Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for his stories and photography.
“I enjoy telling stories about people I meet while also keeping people informed about what happens in DeKalb County,” Jones said.
Jones and wife, Joleen, live in Auburn. They have two adult daughters.
