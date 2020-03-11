ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson is suing the school board for an alleged breach of contract.
The civil suit was filed in Steuben Superior Court on March 3 by Wilson’s Indianapolis attorneys Linda L. Pence and Debra Ann Mastrian. The school corporation and seven school board members are listed as plaintiffs.
There are no formal court dates set. No answers have been filed by the plaintiffs. Under Indiana law, they have 20 days to file a formal appearance in the case, 23 days if they are served by certified mail.
The board held an executive session Tuesday afternoon to discuss litigation.
Wilson claims the board violated the terms of his contract, which he accepted in 2006 at a rate of $102,000 a year plus benefits. He has since received pay increases. According to court documents, Wilson believes his contract was meant to last until his retirement.
“The board has made it clear that, contrary to the express contractual terms, it has the ability to terminate Dr. Wilson without cause while evading its contractual obligation to pay severance and, if the board decides to retain him in his position, Dr. Wilson will be forced to accept a new contract with substantial reductions to his compensation,” says the complaint.
The contract was renewed for a seventh time in June 2012. At that time, a “roll-over” provision was added, extending the contract an additional year annually, resulting in a continuous five-year contract. According to terms of the contract, the extension continues “unless the board president based upon evaluation by the board presents in writing to Dr. Wilson before July 1st that the contract will no longer automatically roll over.”
A written evaluation of the superintendent is required every year before June 30. An evaluation was not reported in 2015, according to court documents, which call into question the validity of the 2016 evaluation.
Wilson’s complaint says the board plans “to exert unfair control over Dr. Wilson and gut his contract.” It says board member Brad Gardner, when elected in January 2015, noted distaste with the superintendent’s contract. The next year, in August 2016, Gardner made a motion to end the roll-over provision. Three board members voted in favor. One board member was absent. Then-board president Kevin Beard voted against it.
“I voted against the change because this section of the contract was not clear if the rollover portion was tied to the yearly review,” Beard wrote in an Aug. 19, 2016 letter to Wilson announcing the board action to his contract. “Legal counsel was split on the interpretation with some saying yes the board can vote to change it, other saying both parties must agree to the change.”
Per that vote more than three years ago, Wilson’s contract runs through June 30, 2021, at which point it will be up for review and extension.
“The motion and vote were invalid, improper, and in clear breach of the contract,” says Wilson’s complaint.
In addition, Wilson contends that Gardner has made public statements about Wilson being “overpaid” and that board members have not followed legal and ethical protocol in some situations. Among stated concerns is that board members communicate in groups outside of public meetings, in violation of the Open Door Law.
An expansive exhibit list filed with the suit includes a December 2017 letter to Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice from Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt. In closing, Britt writes, “I recommend the school district tighten-up its practices when it comes to using emails and ensure discussions of substantive issues are held in front of the public.” The letter said the board had violated the spirit of the Open Door Law.
Wilson is asking the court to nullify the board’s decision to stop the roll-over provision in his contract, rule on the validity of his contract overall and award monetary damages and attorney fees.
